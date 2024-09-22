Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central title when Royals lose to Giants

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians clinched their second AL Central championship in three years Saturday, securing another impressive accomplishment for rookie manager Stephen Vogt.

Cleveland wrapped up the title when the second-place Kansas City Royals lost 9-0 to San Francisco. José Ramírez and the Guardians had already secured a postseason berth, locking up at least an American League wild card Thursday with a 3-2 win over Minnesota at home.

It’s the fifth division crown for the franchise since 2016. Cleveland is going back to the playoffs for the first time since losing a 2022 AL Division Series to the New York Yankees in five games.

Cleveland entered Saturday needing a win at St. Louis or a Kansas City defeat to wrap up the AL Central race. Even before the Guardians got deep into their night game against the Cardinals, the Royals lost at home in a late-afternoon start.

Kansas City came from 10 games back on June 25 to tie the Guardians atop the division with a 6-1 victory in Cleveland on Aug. 27. But the Guardians rallied for a 7-5 win the following day to avert a four-game sweep.

That started a seven-game skid for the Royals, and the Guardians pulled away in September.

It is Cleveland’s 12th division crown, all coming in the AL Central since 1995.

Cleveland is in a nip-and-tuck race with the AL East-leading Yankees for the top seed in the American League playoffs. But the Guardians are close to nailing down at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Cleveland went 76-86 last year in Terry Francona’s final season as manager. Vogt, a former All-Star catcher, was hired in November despite having no managerial experience.

Sure looks like a smart call at the moment.

Vogt is the fifth Cleveland manager to win at least 90 games in his first full season in charge, joining Francona in 2013, Charlie Manuel in 2000, Al Lopez in 1951 and Tris Speaker in 1920.

Under the 39-year-old Vogt, Cleveland got off to a surprising start. It had a nine-game lead in the AL Central and a 51-26 record after it beat Baltimore 10-8 on June 25.

