C.J. Stroud leads another game-winning drive, Texans edge Bengals 30-27 on last-second field goal

CINCINNATI — (AP) — C.J. Stroud directed a last-minute, game-winning drive for the second straight week, finishing with 356 yards passing and leading the Houston Texans to a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With the game tied at 27-all and 1:33 remaining, Stroud moved the Texans 55 yards in six plays to set up a 38-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola as time expired. Ammendola had just been signed on Tuesday because Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered a quadriceps injury a week earlier.

Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz for 25 yards and Noah Brown for 22 yards on the decisive drive. Brown finished with seven catches for a season-high 172 yards, and Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.

The 22-year-old Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, threw for a touchdown and ran for a score. A week earlier, he took over with less than a minute left and led the Texans to the winning touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter. Still, he rallied the Bengals from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit and kept them in striking distance late.

Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Stroud with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, and two plays later, Joe Mixon rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to cut Houston’s lead to 27-24.

Evan McPherson tied the game with a 31-yard field goal, but Burrow didn't get another opportunity.

Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 124 yards and touchdown for the Bengals, and Tyler Boyd had eight receptions for 117 yards. Trenton Irwin also had a touchdown catch.

Sheldon Rankins had three sacks for the Texans.

INJURIES

Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson went down with an unspecified injury in the fourth quarter but was able to walk off under his own power.

UP NEXT

Texans: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Bengals: At AFC North-leading Baltimore on Thursday night for a critical matchup.

