Chiefs trading All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney to Bears for 2026 4th-round pick, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are trading two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.

The 32-year-old Thuney would have carried a salary cap number of nearly $27 million next season, unless the Chiefs could have worked out a contract extension. That extension is now expected to come from the Bears, who have been working to retool their offensive line to better protect young quarterback Caleb Williams next season.

The deal frees up about $16 million in cap space for the Chiefs, who are still searching for a solution at left tackle — a season-long problem that doomed them in their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia — among other pressing needs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.