Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice's disciplinary hearing set for Sept. 30, AP source says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York, a person with knowledge of the schedule told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the details haven’t been announced, said Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to hear Rice’s case. Robinson is a former U.S. district judge who serves as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

It’s the second time under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement that the league and the players’ union haven’t agreed on length of discipline, sending the case to Robinson. She presided over Deshaun Watson’s case in 2022.

Rice still has to serve a 30-day jail sentence in the future for causing a chain-reaction crash last year on a Dallas highway that left multiple people injured. He already agreed to pay more than $1 million in a settlement with the victims.

Rice is returning from a knee injury that cut short his sophomore season in the NFL following a standout rookie campaign. He would be eligible to play the first four games, including a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, before his hearing.

ESPN was first to report the date of Rice’s upcoming hearing.

