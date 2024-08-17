Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in preseason game vs Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to longtime tight end Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs' second drive against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, injecting a little bit of life into the preseason game.

Mahomes was rolling to his right and started to get some pressure from Detroit defensive lineman Josh Paschal when he zipped the pass behind his back to Kelce, who was dragging across the field. The completion on third-and-3 at the Detroit 33 was good for 9 yards and a first down, and eventually helped to set up a field goal.

Mahomes has fooled around with behind-the-back throws in practice but has never completed one during a game.

It didn't take long for clips of the pass to go viral. Moments after Mahomes threw the pass, Kelce's brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted: “The son of a gun actually did it!"

Mahomes has a reputation for making audacious throws over the course of games. The two-time MVP has completed several no-look throws, along with numerous throws while parallel to the ground as he was getting sacked.

“That was unnecessary, but beautiful!” tweeted Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.