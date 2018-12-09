Listen Live
Chiefs owner 'shocked' by video of Hunt that led to release

Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -  Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said he was shocked by security camera footage showing Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, and that it was a collective decision by the organization to cut their star running back within hours.

In his first comments since the incident nine days ago, the team's owner also said that the Chiefs were aware of two other offseason incidents involving Hunt, but not the extent of them.

"We'd had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night (in Cleveland) and we really felt in everybody's interest we head in another direction," Clark Hunt explained after Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The other two incidents occurred in January at a downtown Kansas City nightclub and in June at an Ohio resort. No criminal charges were filed in any of the cases, and Clark Hunt said all of them were referred to the NFL for investigation. The league did not hand down any punishment until TMZ Sports posted the security footage from the Cleveland hotel, at which point Hunt was put on the NFL's exempt list.

The Chiefs then announced within minutes they were releasing the NFL's reigning rushing champion.

"I don't think we were necessarily trying to make a statement," Clark Hunt said. "We just felt like the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was to part ways with Kareem."

Clark Hunt said he was comfortable in the background work done on Kareem Hunt by the Chiefs' scouting staff under then-general manager John Dorsey, even though he'd had disciplinary issues at Toledo.

"When anybody comes to the Chiefs organization, part of what we expect of them is they're going to be good citizens," Clark Hunt said. "We want them to give back, but really the first step for a young player is learning how to conduct themselves not only on the field but off the field."

The Chiefs have taken chances on other players with character concerns and for the most part they have worked out. Tight end Travis Kelce had off-the-field issues at Cincinnati but has blossomed into one of the NFL's top tight ends, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill — who was kicked out of school at Oklahoma State for an assault on his then-girlfriend — has become a model citizen and one of the Chiefs' biggest stars.

Even combustible cornerback Marcus Peters, who was kicked out of Washington before becoming a first-round pick of the Chiefs, steered clear of any legal trouble before he was traded to the Rams.

The NFL has come under intense scrutiny for its handling of the Kareem Hunt case, especially after pouring resources into establishing a department to handle such investigations. Cleveland police also have launched an internal probe into their "overall response" to the incident.

"I'm not sure I'm at a point where I can say there was a breakdown (in the NFL's investigation) and specifically what that breakdown was," Clark Hunt said. "The league has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a department that can handle these types of situations. Obviously it's imperfect. I'm not sure you can ever reach perfection. There are limitations on the types of material the league security people can get, and I'm not sure we can change that."

Hunt was among the NFL's leading rushers again this season when he was released, and the decision was a significant blow to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. It was compounded on Sunday when Spencer Ware, elevated to the starting role, left briefly with a shoulder injury and later with a hamstring problem.

Still, Clark Hunt made it clear that releasing Hunt was the right decision for the organization, and that he hoped Kareem Hunt would seek counseling and perhaps find his way back to the NFL.

"There was a report today that he's going to do that," Clark Hunt said. "I hope someday he can return to the National Football League. I'm not sure when that will be. But our message to him was, even though we are parting ways, we're supportive of you. If you need help, we are here to help you."

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Drunk liquor store owner arrested after trashing own business, police say
    Drunk liquor store owner arrested after trashing own business, police say
    Police arrested the owner of a liquor store in Memphis, Tennessee, after he had too much to drink, according to court records.  According to the arrest affidavit, Richard Coda, who is the owner of Coda’s Liquor, was drunk and irate inside his business on Dec. 9.  >> Read more trending news  When officers with the Memphis Police Department arrived, they found him behind the counter. Officers said he was shirtless, had slurred speech and could barely stand on his feet. They could also smell alcohol on his breath.  While inside, officers said they saw multiple broken bottles.  For Coda’s safety, police took him to the Memphis Mental Health Institute to detox, however, he was so irate that a nurse refused to treat him, according to the affidavit. Coda was booked into jail and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
  • State government will delay opening Tuesday due to weather
    State government will delay opening Tuesday due to weather
    Governor Nathan Deal’s office announced Monday afternoon that the state government will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to weather. “Out of an abundance of caution and following the latest update from the National Weather Service, state government will delay opening for non-essential personnel until 10 a.m. tomorrow,” Deal said. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing overnight in parts of north Georgia, black ice is possible. “Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation to keep our roads as safe as possible,” Deal said. “I encourage those in affected areas to remain off of the roads early tomorrow morning. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.” Severe Weather Team 2 is fine-tuning the forecast and will have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas' 102nd birthday with moving tribute
    Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates Kirk Douglas' 102nd birthday with moving tribute
    Iconic actor Kirk Douglas celebrated his 102nd birthday Sunday, and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones paid homage with a moving tribute, ETonline reported. >> Read more trending news  Jones, who is married to Douglas’ son, Michael Douglas, posted a black-and-white video on Instagram that showed the 49-year-old actress’ daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, playing the piano as a young child (she is now 15) and singing Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” ETonline reported. The video included black-and-white photos and videos of Douglas, highlighting his life, People reported. 'Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk,' Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram. Carys also posted on Instagram, posting a photo of her grandfather and writing that “I can’t put into words how much you mean to me.” Another grandchild, Dylan Douglas, posted a photo on Instagram of Douglas in a boxing pose and wrote, “Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always,” he wrote.
  • Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12 
    Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12 
    Roger the ripped kangaroo, a kickboxing marsupial who sprang into the public consciousness when a 2015 photo of him crushing a metal bucket went viral, has died, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. He was 12.  >> Read more trending news  The kangaroo died of natural causes at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia. 'We have lost our beautiful boy,' Chris Barns, the owner of the wildlife sanctuary, said in a statement. 'He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world.' Roger stood 6-foot-7 and weighed nearly 200 pounds. He was rescued as a 5-month-old joey in 2007 after his mother was killed in a car accident, the BBC reported. Barns removed Roger from his mother’s pouch. 'I rescued him out of his dead mother, 25 kilometers north of Alice Springs, when I was out patrolling the roads checking roadkill,' Barns told ABC. 'I used to call him Roger Rabbit because he looked like Roger Rabbit with these big ears that flopped over the top. And then that just became Roger as he got older.” Roger became an internet sensation when images of him crushing a metal bucket between his paws like it was a piece of paper went viral, the BBC reported. 'Roger was as muscular as they come,' Barns told the network. 'Ever since he was featured on TV and clips went viral, there's been a lot of love and attention for him.” Roger was buried at The Kangaroo Sanctuary, ABC reported.
  • Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact
    Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact
    Channel 2 is joining local broadcasters around America on December 11th to share how we #BroadcastGood.  The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute. Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities. From work with local charities to broader initiatives like the Convoy of Care, WSB-TV is proud to be a force of good in the metro Atlanta area. We are honored to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be!  Come back on Tuesday to see how Channel 2, along with hundreds of proud broadcasters around the nation, #BroadcastGood!
  • 2 middle school students charged in school shooting hoax, police in Maryland say
    2 middle school students charged in school shooting hoax, police in Maryland say
    Police have charged a pair of middle school students in connection with a false school shooting threat made last week in Maryland, authorities said. >> Read more trending news A parent called officials at Aberdeen Middle School on Dec. 3 after seeing a post on social media warning students not to go to school the next day because a student had threatened to shoot it up, police said. Investigators later determined the threat was not credible and that the student blamed for it never made the threat, officials said. Police charged an eighth-grade student with making a false statement to a peace officer and charged another with disturbing school operations in connection with the threat, officials said. “The Aberdeen Police Department encourages students and parents to report threats of violence to our children and schools, as safety is our main concern, however at the same time, false reports or the posting/reposting (of) threats on social media will not be tolerated,” police said in a statement.
