Chan Ho Park becomes first Korean to buy a stake in an MLB club by joining Athletics group

LAS VEGAS — Former pitcher Chan Ho Park became the first Korean to purchase a stake in a major league club, the second significant addition in the past week to the Athletics' ownership structure as they prepare to move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Park, the first Korean major league player who pitched 17 seasons (1994-2010), going 124-98, also will take on the title of senior adviser to owner John Fisher.

The investment group, Team61, announced Sunday night its investment will total $70 million, of which $55 million is committed with another $15 million if Major League Baseball approves the deal.

Actors Ken Jeong and Daniel Dae Kim also are part of the investment group.

“During my playing career, I introduced Korea to Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball to Korean fans, and I saw firsthand how even a small point of connection can create meaningful change,” Park said in a statement. “Korea is now a baseball powerhouse with outstanding fans and a strong player-development system.

"Through exchanges with Las Vegas, which is opening a new era in Major League Baseball, I hope more opportunities will be created for the next generation of players. We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with the Athletics to lift up Korean baseball to the next level.”

Fisher, in a statement, touted the international benefits to the club.

“South Korea is an exciting country for baseball, and we are thrilled to partner with Chan Ho Park and Team61 to support their continued future success,” Fisher said. “Just as he pioneered and broke ground for Korean and Asian baseball players in America, we believe that this partnership with Chan Ho to pioneer Korean ownership in baseball will have long and lasting positive impacts.”

Harbinger Sports Group, which includes former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, announced Thursday that it bought a minority stake in the A's, though details were not released. But Harbinger said it has raised more than $460 million in less than six months.

The A's are building a $2 billion, 33,000-person domed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. They are currently playing the second of three planned seasons in West Sacramento, California.

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