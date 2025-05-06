Champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin joins NWSL Denver's ownership group

DENVER — (AP) — Olympic gold medal-winning skier Mikaela Shiffrin has joined the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League expansion team in Denver, set to launch next year.

Shiffrin, an eight-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is the most decorated alpine skier of all time. She is the latest celebrity athlete to invest in an NWSL team. Others run the gamut from NBA star James Harden (Houston Dash) to former NFL quarterback Eli Manning (Gotham FC) to actress Natalie Portman (Angel City).

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home,” Shiffrin said in a statement Tuesday. “The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and — most notably — the growth of women’s sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today."

Denver was awarded the NWSL's 16th team earlier this year. A club in Boston will join Denver in kicking off next year.

In March, the Denver team's owners unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium. The facility will be only the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league after the Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year.

Denver's owners more recently announced plans for a temporary stadium and training facility in Centennial, Colorado, southeast of Denver.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.