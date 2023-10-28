Sports

Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

Heat Celtics Basketball The Boston Celtics stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, before the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

The shooting suspect was found dead Friday after a two-day search.

