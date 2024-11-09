Cavaliers take 41-point halftime lead and rout Warriors 136-117 to improve to 10-0

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Darius Garland scored 27 points and Evan Mobley had 23 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Golden State Warriors 136-117 on Friday night, extending their franchise-best start to 10-0 this season.

The Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to win their first 10 games and score at least 110 points in each of them. Wilt Chamberlain and the 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors had shared the mark with nine.

Cleveland also set a franchise record with a 41-point halftime lead at 83-42 — tying the eighth largest in the NBA’s shot clock era — and equaled its mark for points in a half. Ty Jerome scored 13 of his 20 points before the break.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points and Stephen Curry had 12 points and six turnovers for Golden State, which lost for the first time in six road games this season. Draymond Green had six points, six assists and four fouls.

Warriors: Golden State was lethargic on the fourth stop of a five-game road trip, seeing its five-game win streak end. The Warriors were outscored by 25 points in Curry’s 24 minutes and by 23 in Green’s 21 minutes.

Cavaliers: The NBA’s highest-scoring team didn’t miss a beat on an off night by All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who was limited to 12 points. He missed nine of his 13 field goal attempts and committed four turnovers.

Garland made a pair of 3-pointers and Mobley scored six points as the Cavaliers grabbed a 20-2 lead. Golden State missed eight of its first nine field goal attempts and Green picked up two fouls in the first 5:39.

The matchup was the 21st time in NBA history that a team with an undefeated road record played an unbeaten home team, minimum four games for each. Cleveland is now 5-0 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Warriors visit Oklahoma City on Sunday. The Cavaliers host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

