Nick Castellanos hit two home runs and threw out the potential game winning runner at the plate in the bottom of the ninth as the Phillies beat the Braves 6-5 in ten innings.

Castellanos led off the second with a homer and then followed with a two-run shot in the fourth.

The Braves have lost five of six since clinching the NL East a week ago.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

