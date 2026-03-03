Cardinals inform 2-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray they plan to release him next week, AP source says

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have informed two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray that they plan to release him at the beginning of the new league year on March 11, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t be officially announced until next week.

Murray — who is owned at least $36.8 million in guaranteed money — will be free to sign with any team once he’s released.

The 28-year-old posted a goodbye message to Arizona’s fans on social media, expressing regret that he couldn’t have more success with the franchise. He led the team to the playoffs just once during his seven-year tenure — a loss in 2021.

“To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Murray posted. “I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

He continued: “I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed.”

Murray played in just five games last season — throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions — before suffering a foot injury against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals initially thought Murray would only miss a few weeks, but backup Jacoby Brissett played well in his absence, creating an awkward quarterback controversy.

Murray was eventually placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of the season. The Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record and fired coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray arrived in Arizona with huge expectations after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, and at times he delivered.

He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, providing multiple electrifying highlights such as the so-called “Hail Murray” in 2020, when he connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on the final play of the game.

The pinnacle of his Cardinals’ tenure came in 2021, when the team jumped to a 10-2 record by early December. But Arizona would fade down the stretch, losing four of their final five games before getting bounced by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.

