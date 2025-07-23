Caitlin Clark's injury woes continue, misses second straight game against New York

NEW YORK — (AP) — Caitlin Clark missed her second straight game against New York on Tuesday while recovering from an injury to her right groin.

The Fever's star guard also was absent from the team's game against the Liberty before the All-Star break. She was supposed to compete in the 3-point contest as well as Saturday's All-Star Game, but missed both events.

Clark told reporters on Saturday night that she had been getting treatment during the festivities, which took place in Indianapolis.

She was injured in the final minute of last Tuesday's victory at Connecticut.

Clark went to see a doctor in New York, according to Fever coach Stephanie White. White said she hadn't talked to the trainers between shootaround and the game to get an update on how the doctor's appointment went.

Barclays Center was full of fans, many of whom wore Clark's No. 22 jerseys.

The second-year player missed 10 games during the first half of the season with three different muscle injuries.

Clark never missed a game because of injury during her college career at Iowa or last season when she was selected the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season for a team that was expected to contend for a league championship. However, Clark’s injuries and other obstacles have kept the Fever hovering near the middle of the standings with a 12-11 mark.

“These soft tissue injuries, sometimes nag until you can actually have time to really allow to heal in the offseason,” White said.

