Caitlin Clark steps off the court and onto the fairway to play in an LPGA pro-am

BELLEAIR, Fla. — (AP) — Caitlin Clark has one goal when she plays in an LPGA pro-am.

“I've tried to practice as much as I can,” Clark said Tuesday. “I'm just the average golfer. I'm going to hit some good, I'm going to hit some bad. ... Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it'll be fun.”

The WNBA rookie of the year star was invited to take part in Wednesday's pro-am at Pelican Golf Club ahead of The Annika. The presenting sponsor is Gainbridge, which has an endorsement deal with Clark.

She took part in an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit with Sorenstam, the tournament host, and former model and business leader Kathy Ireland.

Clark will be playing the front nine with Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the women's ranking who has clinched the LPGA's player of the year award. She plays the back nine with Sorenstam, who retired in 2008 and now dabbles in senior golf.

Clark had said after the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs that she planned to play golf until it became too cold in Indiana, adding with a smile, "Become a professional golfer."

Yes, she was kidding.

“I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray,” she said Tuesday. “No, I’ve practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.

“It’s challenging and getting to come here and be around the best and have a good time is what I’m looking forward to.”

This will be her second pro-am, which often attracts athletes and entertainers. Clark played in the pro-am at the John Deere Classic in July 2023 when she was still at Iowa.

