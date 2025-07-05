Sports

Caitlin Clark to miss 5th straight game for Fever with a strained left groin

Aces Fever Basketball Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, center front, cheers during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark will miss her fifth consecutive game with a strained left groin for the Indiana Fever when they host Los Angeles.

The Fever announced Clark's status on Friday, a day before their game against the Sparks. Clark's most recent absence came Thursday night when she sat out Indiana's 81-54 win over Las Vegas as the Fever snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Aces.

She also missed the WNBA Commissioner's Cup victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, which did not count toward the regular-season standings.

Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and one of the two captains selected for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever as a rookie. A strained quadriceps earlier this season kept her out for five games.

