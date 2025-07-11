Sports

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

BYU Retzlaff Transferring Football FILE - BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

PROVO, Utah. — (AP) — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

“After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program,” Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram. “BYU has meant more to me that just football. It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who's supported me along the way.”

Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff's situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter and he shouldn't comment before Retzlaff.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!