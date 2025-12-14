Burries scores 28 points as No. 1 Arizona rallies from halftime deficit to beat No. 12 Alabama 96-75

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brayden Burries scored 28 points, 20 of those coming during a 14-minute second-half flurry, and No. 1 Arizona roared back from its first halftime deficit of the season to beat No. 12 Alabama 96-75.

The Wildcats (9-0) trailed by two points at halftime before seizing command with a 14-1 run, highlighted by Burries making three consecutive baskets. Burries was 5 for 10 from 3-point range, mitigating a quiet night for fellow freshman Koa Peat, who was saddled by foul trouble and scored six points — far off his 15.9 points-per-game average.

Labaron Philon Jr. scored 24 points, including a twisting pullup in the lane that gave Alabama (7-3) a 41-39 lead at the half. That was the final highlight for the Tide, which couldn’t match Arizona’s intensity over the final 20 minutes.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona's 7-foot-2 Lithuanian center, finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Point guard Jaden Bradley added 14 points and seven assists, haunting the former Crimson Tide program that he helped earn the top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona (9-0) stretched the lead to 23 on three occasions, beating their fifth ranked opponent of the nonconference schedule following wins over UConn, Florida, Auburn and UCLA.

Badly outrebounded during losses to Purdue and Gonzaga, the Tide struggled again on the boards, where Arizona dominated 52-32. Tobe Awaka’s 15 rebounds padded the margin.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 for Alabama, which shot 12 for 32 from deep but couldn’t approach its 95-point average. Aiden Sherrell blocked eight shots but had little help from the Tide’s frontcourt.

Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points off the bench for Arizona.

Up next

Alabama hosts South Florida next Wednesday.

Arizona hosts Abilene Christian next Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.