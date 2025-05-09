Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, tops list of the NFL's heaviest players

Even though Desmond Watson is trying to make Tampa Bay’s roster, he’s already made history — as the NFL’s heaviest player.

The 6-foot-6, 464-pound defensive tackle from Florida signed with his hometown Buccaneers after going undrafted and will begin his NFL journey during Tampa Bay's three-day rookie minicamp that opens Friday. He's sure to get plenty of attention — maybe even as much as the team's first-round draft pick, former Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The Bucs would no doubt like to see Watson a little lighter on his feet. The Gators struggled for four years to make tangible progress with a guy Florida coach Billy Napier called "a unicorn" and "just a big man."

While no current NFL player tops 400 pounds — Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele is the heaviest at 380 — there have been a few who have played at or near four bills. Here’s a look at some of the beefiest guys in league history:

Aaron Gibson, 410 pounds

A first-round draft pick by Detroit in 1999, Gibson started 15 games for the Lions before getting waived in the middle of his third season. Shoulder issues landed the offensive tackle on injured reserve in each of his first two years. He also played with Dallas and Chicago before getting one final shot in the NFL with Buffalo in 2006; the Bills cut him near the end of training camp. He bounced around the Arena Football League from there. He battled depression after his playing days ended and weighed as much as 480 pounds.

Terrell Brown, 403 pounds

The 6-foot-10 Brown signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted rookie from Mississippi in 2013. He showed up 15 pounds heavier than then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher expected. He shed some weight during training camp — the Rams had him playing right tackle after working him on both sides of the ball — but he didn’t make the team.

Nate Newton, 401 pounds

Cut by Washington before spending two years (1984-85) in the USFL, Newton’s career changed dramatically when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Nicknamed “The Kitchen” because of his size, Newton lost a footrace with then-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson that pushed him to get into better shape. He ended up becoming one of the league’s most dominant guards in the 1990s. He made six Pro Bowls while blocking for Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Newton was back over 400 pounds in retirement, but he eventually lost nearly half his body weight thanks to stomach surgery in 2010.

Michael Jasper, 394 pounds

Despite weighing as much as 450 pounds as a two-way player at Bethel University of the NAIA, Buffalo drafted Jasper in the seventh round in 2011. He dropped to 375 pounds during training camp but was released in final cuts. He landed on Buffalo’s practice squad but never played in a regular-season game. He’s now the head coach at Stetson.

Bryant McKinnie, 386 pounds

McKinnie played in 179 games, with 162 starts, over a 12-year NFL career. A college standout at Miami and the seventh overall pick by Minnesota in 2002, McKinnie’s 6-foot-8 frame handled the weight well. He made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and won the Super Bowl with Baltimore following the 2012 season.

William Perry, 382 pounds

A first-round draft pick by Chicago in 1985, Perry quickly earned the nickname "The Refrigerator" and became a fan favorite as a rookie. The run-stuffing nose tackle also carried five times for 7 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and had a TD catch. His bone-jarring TD run — and subsequent spike — against New England in the 1986 Super Bowl remains an iconic moment in NFL lore. He finished his pro career with 524 tackles, including 29 1/2 sacks, over 138 games. The Fridge may have gained popularity in retirement: He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and participated as a celebrity contestant in the 2003 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

