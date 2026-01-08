Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, special teams coach Thomas McGaughey and others

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, special teams coach Thomas McGaughey, quarterbacks coach Thaddeus Lewis, cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross and defensive line coach Charlie Strong.

Grizzard replaced Liam Coen, who left after one season to become Jacksonville’s head coach. Coen took over for Dave Canales, who left after one season to become Carolina’s head coach. Both Coen and Canales led their teams to the playoffs.

“These decisions are always difficult, but the disappointing end to the season required some changes to our coaching staff in order to ensure we live up to the high standards we have set here,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles. “These coaches have all put in tremendous amount of work and effort, but unfortunately, the results were not there this past season. Our goal is to compete for championships every year, and it is my responsibility to make these tough decisions in order to reach those expectations. I want to thank these coaches for all that they have contributed to our success over the years, and I wish them well.”

Bowles' widespread staff changes come after finishing 8-9 following a 6-2 start.

Baker Mayfield had his best season under Coen after a breakout year with Canales. He played at an MVP level in the first half under Grizzard but injuries contributed to his inconsistency down the stretch.

Tampa Bay’s offense dropped from No. 3 overall in yards in 2024 to 21st. They were top five in rushing, passing and scoring last season but finished 21st in rushing, 20th in passing and 18th in scoring in 2025.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.