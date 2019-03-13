Listen Live
Buccaneers address need for LB, WR, punter in free agency

Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. -  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't make much of splash on the opening day of NFL free agency.

The team needs helps in a number of areas — especially on defense — but doesn't have much space under the salary cap to pursue solutions.

A trade sending receiver DeSean Jackson back to the Philadelphia Eagles was finalized, linebacker Deone Bucannon and receiver Breshad Perriman agreed to join the Bucs on one-year deals, and punter Bradley Pinion is set to sign a four-year contract.

Those were the highlights Wednesday, when the club also released defensive tackle Mitch Unrein, re-signed linebacker Kevin Minter and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with last year's leading rusher, restricted free agent Peyton Barber.

Jackson, unhappy with his role in Tampa Bay's offense over the past two seasons, was due to make $10 million next season. The Bucs sent him and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for a sixth-rounder this year.

Releasing Unrein, who spent all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a concussion during training camp, saved another $3.75 million.

The Bucs said the eighth-year pro failed a physical. He was one of three defensive linemen Tampa Bay signed in free agency last March.

Bucannon spent the first five years of his career with Arizona. The decision to join the Bucs reunites him with former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and one-time Arizona defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Perriman, meanwhile, had 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland last season. He agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay after the Browns made a deal to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

Pinion agreed to terms after veteran Bryan Anger was released on Tuesday. He due to earn $3 million next season.

Bringing the former 49ers punter in as a replacement essentially fills two needs because Pinion was also a strong kickoff man in San Francisco.

That will free kicker Cairo Santos, whose kickoffs were a concern last season, to focus on placements.

The Bucs are coming off consecutive 5-11 finishes and haven't made the playoffs since 2007, the second-longest drought in the NFL.

They spent generously in free agency a year ago to upgrade a porous defense that still needs fixing. The unit ranked 27th in yards allowed and next to last in points allowed in 2018, when Tampa Bay lost six times when the offense scored between 27 and 35 points.

The acquisition of Bucannon fills an opening created by the loss of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who's signing with the 49ers. He also played safety during his career, including time a hybrid role the Cardinals called "money-backer."

Perriman had agreed to remain in Cleveland before the Browns obtained Beckham. With Tampa Bay, he'll get an opportunity to help fill created by trading Jackson and losing Adam Humphries to the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

News

  • Shirtless man jumps into frozen pond to save two stranded dogs
    Shirtless man jumps into frozen pond to save two stranded dogs
    A New York man jumped into action, stripping down to his underwear to rescue two stranded dogs from a frozen pond at  an Irvington nature center. >> Read more trending news  Timofey Yriev was walking his own dog at the O’Hare Nature Center last weekend when he saw two dogs that had fallen through an ice-covered pond, according to WABC-TV. Yuriev, who told reporters he had learned to swim in icy water in Siberia when he was a child, went in after the animals. 'When I did the breathing technique everything felt nice,' he said. 'I felt a bit light-headed and I went for the second dog.'  It turned out the dogs had escaped from their owner and tried to cross the pond on thin ice, WABC reported. >> Trending: Students demand action on climate change in planned global school walkout Yuriev, with help from his own dog, successfully rescued the scared canines and made news headlines in the process.    
  • 2-year-old still missing after arrest of man accused of killing woman, fleeing with child
    2-year-old still missing after arrest of man accused of killing woman, fleeing with child
    Police have arrested the Wisconsin man they believe shot and killed the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, but the child was not with him when he was apprehended. >> See the missing poster here According to WAOW, The Milwaukee Police Department police took Dariaz Higgins, 34, into custody Wednesday afternoon. Noelani Robinson, 2, was not found with the suspect and the Amber Alert issued earlier this week remained in effect. Police are investigating tips that the child may be in Minnesota or Michigan according to WTMJ-TV. On Monday, Higgins allegedly shot Sierra Robinson, 24, and another woman outside a Milwaukee apartment building. Robinson died at the scene, while the other woman was treated at a nearby hospital, WTMJ-TV reported. Investigators said Higgins fled with his and Robinson's daughter, 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, WTMJ reported. Higgins was wanted on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, WISN reported. If you have information about the case, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7022.
  • Beto O'Rourke confirms to Texas TV station he's running for president
    Beto O'Rourke confirms to Texas TV station he's running for president
    Beto O’Rourke announced Wednesday to a Texas TV station that he is planning on running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. >> RELATED: Who is Beto O'Rourke? 5 things to know According to The Associated Press, the former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination. He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.” The Texas Democrat unsuccessfully ran for Senate against Republican Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. At the time, he said he would not run for the nation’s highest office, but that changed by Nov. 26. >> Read more trending news  “Running for Senate, I was 100 percent focused on our campaign, winning that race and then serving the next six years in the United States Senate,” O’Rourke said at a town hall in El Paso, Texas. “That was 100 percent of our focus. Now that that is no longer possible, you know, we’re thinking through a number of things. Amy and I made a decision not to rule anything out.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Nonprofits turn guns into garden tools
    Nonprofits turn guns into garden tools
    Shane Claiborne and Mike Martin believe in redemption. >> Read more trending news That goes for people. And guns. The Philadelphia men take donated guns and turn them into handy garden tools. An AK-47 becomes a shovel and a rake. A pistol becomes a hand trowel. Now they cultivate life, not take it. “We’re not trying to take guns away from people. We’re trying to save lives,” said Claiborne, a community activist and founder of the Simple Way, a nonprofit that focuses on community organizing and development in the Kensington neighborhood of North Philly. Claiborne and Martin have taken this philosophy of turning firearms into tools on a tour, which is stopping in Mableton on Saturday. Claiborne grew up in Tennessee, where many of his friends and relatives were hunters and gun owners. When he moved to Philadelphia, though, he got tired of hearing about so many deaths due to gun violence. A youngster once asked Claiborne why there were so many guns in a city when there weren’t many deer. He didn’t have an answer. “We grew up saying we were pro-life,” said Claiborne. “But abortion isn’t the only pro-life issue. How can you be pro-life and be pro-gun and pro-death penalty? It’s a bit of a contradiction and troubling. We just want to be consistently for life.” He cites Scripture, Isaiah 2:4: “They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nations will not raise swords against nations, and they will not learn warfare anymore.” Claiborne and Martin, a Mennonite pastor, blacksmith and founder of the nonprofit RAWtools, will be in Mableton at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of a 37-city “Beating Guns” tour that stops at Vinings Lake Church, 75 Cooper Lake Road SE. There will be demonstrations, music and artists. So far, the tour has stopped in churches, convention and community centers and even on street corners. Audiences have ranged from 50 to 500 people. People contact them ahead of time to donate weapons (rawtools.org).As soon as an empty gun is brought in, it’s made inoperable and chopped up on the spot, becoming basically scrap metal at that point. Survivors, victims and families of those affected by gun violence are then invited to gather around the forge. It can be therapeutic. One night, among those gathered were the family of a father who killed his wife, then took his own life; and a woman who lost four family members. “People say it’s not a gun problem; it’s a heart problem,” said Martin. “We say it’s both.” In fact, experts say gun violence has become a public health issue. In 2017, nearly 40,000 people in the United States died from gun violence, fueled in part by suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Martin said some people avoid use of the word “accident” because usually “there is something that could have been done to prevent it.” In addition to the tool aspect of the tour, Martin said they talk to people about nonviolent conflict resolution, de-escalating situations and providing resources for those considering suicide. “We come from a lot of different places,” he said. Surprisingly, said Claiborne, some of their biggest allies have been gun owners. There are gun owners, he said, who want more stringent background checks or are against assault rifles. “Reasonable people want to see change.” Related: Metro Atl houses of worship wary after mass shooting Brontë Velez, a native of Atlanta who now lives in Oakland, California, runs a similar program called “Lead to Life,” which also makes shovels from guns. They work with various gun buyback programs and accept individually donated guns that are then turned into shovels. The shovels are then used to plant trees in different cities around the nation — including places where people have died from gun violence, and historic sites. In Atlanta, during a week of commemorative ceremonies to observe the 50th anniversary of the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “Lead to Life” held a soil collection ceremony on the site where an African-American man, Mack Brown, was murdered in 1936 in Roswell after he allegedly kissed the hand of a white woman. The nonprofit collected soil with a RawTools trowel. The soil was then sent to the Equal Justice Initiative in support of its Community Remembrance Project and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery. Additionally, the soil collected from the lynching site was planted with 50 trees across Atlanta using shovels made from weapons. “The symbol of a gun is so strong,” said Velez. “This is a way for people to reimagine guns. It gives them space to pause and opens up their hearts.”
  • Students demand action on climate change in planned global school walkout
    Students demand action on climate change in planned global school walkout
    Students in high schools around the world are planning to skip school Friday to protest the inaction of governments on climate change and to demand action, according to media reports. >> Read more trending news  The protest started with a single student in Sweden, who began skipping school on Fridays last August to protest in front of the Swedish parliament building.  Greta Thunberg, a pigtailed now 16-year-old, was warned against staging the solitary protests by her parents and her classmates refused to join her, according to The Guardian. Just eight months later, Thunberg’s protests have sparked the international Fridays for Future movement involving teenagers and young people around the world. Friday’s global climate strike involving students from 90 countries and more than 1,200 cities could be one of the largest environmental protests in history, according to CNN. Thunberg said she’s excited about the growing movement and explained to The Guardian how it started for her. >> Related: 6 signs of climate change and why it’s already here “I overthink. Some people can just let things go, but I can’t, especially if there’s something that worries me or makes me sad,” she said.  “I remember when I was younger, and in school, our teachers showed us films of plastic in the ocean, starving polar bears and so on. I cried through all the movies. My classmates were concerned when they watched the film, but when it stopped, they started thinking about other things. I couldn’t do that. Those pictures were stuck in my head.” So, she took action, inspired by the Parkland school students who protested gun violence after a massacre at their high school. >> Related: What is the Paris climate agreement and why you should care? Thunberg said world leaders are still resisting taking any action on the warming climate. “They are desperately trying to change the subject whenever the school strikes come up. They know they can’t win this fight because they haven’t done anything.” Thunberg is hoping that will change as more and more people join the movement. Scientists around the world agree that climate change is already here. Since the early 1900s, the world’s climate has warmed by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. >> Related: Dire new UN warning on climate change: Earth has until 2030 to stem catastrophic warming A recent United Nations report determined that greenhouse gas emissions must be slashed in half by 2030 or the world could see a mass die-off of coral reefs, worsening water and food shortages and increased wildfires.
  • Nearly 50 Georgia high school students caught up in sexting scandal
    Nearly 50 Georgia high school students caught up in sexting scandal
    Dozens of students at a North Georgia high school have been caught up in a sexting scandal.  >> Read more trending news  Union County Schools Superintendent John Hill confirmed around 50 of the 850 students at Union County High School in Blairsville were caught sending naked pictures of classmates over their phones. That’s nearly 6 percent of the school’s population. Hill said the students range in age from 14 to 18.  Hill said most students didn't realize that the sexting was illegal and could have led to child pornography charges.  'It's just a very large problem,' Hill said. 'This has been very disturbing to our high school and to our school system, and I think it's impacted our community.' A parent brought the issue to the principal’s attention a few weeks ago, he said. Officials have since determined that at least 46 students were involved in the illegal exchange of nude photographs of each other.  The Union County Schools Police Department is investigating the situation.  >> Trending: Sexy koala bear posing in tree takes internet by storm Hill said the school district could have filed felony child porn charges but decided against it.  'In Georgia, if you're under the age of 18, that's actually manufacturing and distribution of child pornography,' Hill said. 
