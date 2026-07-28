Browns' Ward becomes NFL's highest-paid DB with 2-year, $62.2 million extension, AP source says

CLEVELAND — Denzel Ward has agreed to a two-year extension with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The five-time Pro Brown cornerback will sign a two-year extension worth $62.2 million — including $52.3 million guaranteed, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced.

The $31.1 million average surpasses the $31 million average when Trent McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded by Kansas City in March.

The 29-year old Ward had two years remaining on a five-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2022.

Ward — who grew up less than an hour from Cleveland in Macedonia — is Cleveland's longest-tenured player after the franchise traded reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in June. Ward was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Ohio State.

Since entering the league in 2018, he leads the NFL with 104 passes defensed, and his 18 interceptions are tied for 19th. Ward had 39 tackles and picked off one pass in 15 games last season.

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