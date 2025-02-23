Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State beat No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 N.C. State beat top-ranked Notre Dame 104-95 in double overtime Sunday, ending the Fighting Irish's 19-game winning streak while keeping alive their hopes to share the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Brooks had 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-5, 14-2 ACC), while Aziaha James added 20 points. That included a highlight-reel transition layup in which James took the ball around her back to change hands and avoid a strip by Olivia Miles, a sequence that had the packed Reynolds Coliseum erupting in a roar.

By the end, the Wolfpack had hung on in a game featuring 21 lead changes while denying the Irish (24-3, 15-1) the chance to clinch the ACC regular-season title outright.

Hannah Hidalgo had 26 points for Notre Dame, while Sonia Citron added 23, including a tough 3-pointer over James with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to extend the game.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish moved to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time under Niele Ivey to start the week. Their only two losses had come against TCU and Utah in November. But their stay at No. 1 looks like it will be brief.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had won 15 of 16 before last weekend's loss at now-No. 9 North Carolina, though Wes Moore's club regrouped with Thursday's win at No. 20 Georgia Tech. This was an even bigger response, with five players in double figures while shooting 45.6% and making 24 of 26 free throws.

Key moment

N.C. State's 10-0 start to the second OT proved decisive, with Rivers finding Trygger inside for the go-ahead high-low finish. Brooks followed with a floater, and then James had her highlight layup to make it 98-92.

Key stat

N.C. State got a huge performance from 6-foot-6 freshman Tilda Trygger, who came in averaging 6.4 points but matched her season high with 19 points.

Up next

Both teams return to action Thursday. The Irish return home to host Florida State, while N.C. State plays its home finale against Wake Forest.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.