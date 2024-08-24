Brock Purdy has mixed results in 49ers' 24-24 preseason tie with the Raiders

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Brock Purdy was efficient in completing 9 of 12 passes for 96 yards, but also threw a red-zone interception as the San Francisco 49ers concluded their preseason with a 24-24 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night.

Daniel Carlson's 43-yard field goal with 16 seconds left pulled the Raiders (0-2-1) even with the 49ers (1-1-1). Joshua Dobbs' 10-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing late in the third quarter put the 49ers ahead 24-21.

Each team took an opposite approach to the game with the regular season two weeks away. The 49ers played most of their starters in the first quarter and the Raiders went with backups auditioning for roster spots in Las Vegas or another NFL team.

One player fighting for one of those slots was quarterback Nathan Peterman, who received the surprise start after coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that Carter Bradley would open the game.

Peterman played the first half and completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards a touchdown. Bradley led the tying drive for the field goal and finished 9 of 21 for 169 yards with a TD and interception in the end zone.

Tyreik McAllister, another Raiders player competing for a spot, returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown and caught a 35-yard TD pass.

On the other end, the 49ers wanted to get a close look at most of their starters, which included the preseason debuts of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. Kittle made a highlight 19-yard grab between two defenders and finished with three catches for 34 yards. His previous preseason career total: four receptions for 47 yards.

Not all the 49ers starters played, however, in the team's first appearance at Allegiant Stadium since losing in the Super Bowl six months earlier to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the missing were All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey because of a calf injury. Also, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and second-team All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been in contract disputes that remain to unresolved even with the season just two weeks away.

Aiyuk, however, was at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night and even chatted with Pierce before the game. Pierce was the linebackers coach at Arizona State when Aiyuk played there in 2018-19.

Aiyuk didn’t travel with the team two weeks earlier when the Niners played at Nashville and watched last week’s home game against New Orleans from a private box.

Purdy played just into the second quarter against the Raiders' reserves, taking a 10-0 lead and nearly going up three scores.

The first possession resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Jake Moody, and then Purdy guided the 49ers on a 12-play, 85-yard touchdown drive. San Francisco was at the Raiders' 16-yard line early in the second period when Purdy's pass to Samuel was broken up by cornerback Sam Webb and picked off by safety Chris Smith II.

Then it was up to the reserves on both sides.

INJURIES

49ers: Left defensive ends Yetur Gross-Matos and Leonard Floyd left with knee injuries late in the first quarter and entered the blue injury tent. They later were able to walk on the sideline, but didn't return to the game.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host the New York Jets on Sept. 9 to open the season.

Raiders: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8 in the season opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.