Braves will have three starters for MLB’s All-Star Game

The Braves will have three players in the starting lineup for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game next month, as starters were announced Thursday evening.

Ronald Acuna Jr., the National League’s leading vote-getter in round one of voting last week, was already in as a starter. He will now be joined by catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Orlando Arcia in the NL’s starting lineup.

The Braves and Dodgers will each have three players in the NL’s starting lineup.

Arcia is having a stellar season as the shortstop replacement for Dansby Swanson, who signed a free agent deal with the Cubs. Arcia is batting .303 with six home runs and 26 RBIs. He’s also played standout defense.

Murphy makes his first All-Star team in his first year as a Brave. Already known as a great defensive catcher, he’s provided surprising offense: .289 average with with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

As for Acuna, at this point of the season, he’s a runaway favorite for MVP. .331 average with 19 home runs and 36 stolen bases. And to go along with stellar outfield defense.

The Braves could have more All-Stars, with chances as reserves for first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and outfielder Michael Harris.

The Braves hold the National League’s best record (2nd-best in baseball) at 53-27. Atlanta leads the NL East by six games on Miami.

