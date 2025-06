The Braves beat the Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday as Spencer Schwellenbach went the distance for the first time in his MLB career.

Schwellenbach allowed five hits and two runs while striking out nine.

His previous career high was an eight inning performance April 4 against the Marlins.

Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris both homered for Atlanta as the Braves won a series for the first time since the middle of May.

