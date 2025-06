Atlanta lefty Chris Sale allowed five hits and one run over seven innings as the Braves beat the Brewers 7-1 in Milwaukee.

Sale picked up his fourth win as the Braves snapped their seven-game losing streak.

Ronald Acuna, Jr., Matt Olson, and Eli White all homered for the Braves who won for just the fourth time in their last eighteen games.

