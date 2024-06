The Braves beat the A’s 3-1 Sunday afternoon to win the rubber game of their three-game series in Atlanta.

Sean Murphy’s bloop double down the right field line in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie as the Braves finished the homestand at 3-4.

Charlie Morton picked up the no-decision despite allowing just one hit in six scoreless innings.

