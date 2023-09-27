Sports

Braves score twice on late inning error, overcome 6-run deficit to beat Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Getty) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs makes a fielding error as he fails to catch this fly ball by Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on September 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Matt Olson #28 and Forrest Wall #73 score on the error. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves took advantage of an eighth-inning error by Chicago right fielder Seiya Suzuki to rally from a six-run deficit to beat the Cubs 7-6 Tuesday night at Truist Park.

The Braves trailed 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings but scored seven runs over the next three frames to get the come-from-behind win.

With five games left in the regular season, the Braves lead the Dodgers by four games for the best record in the National League. The Braves are still three games better than the Orioles for the major league’s best record.

