The Braves scored four runs in the first and added five more in the second to down the Twins 10-6 in the opener of their three-game series in Minneapolis.

Matt Olson drove in five of those runs with a three-run homer and a two-run double.

Max Fried picked up his first win since June 23 allowing one earned run in five innings.

