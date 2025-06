The Braves beat the Mets again as they came-from-behind to win 7-4 in New York.

Matt Olson hit a tie breaking two-run single in the sixth as the Braves improved their record to 5-0 against the Mets this season.

The Braves have now won six of their last eight while the Mets stay cold having lost 10 of their last eleven.

