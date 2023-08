Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits including his 29th home run of the season as the Braves beat up on the Rockies 14-4 Monday night at Coors Field.

The game was halted in the bottom of the seventh as Acuna and security personnel had to fend off two fans that ran onto the playing surface in right field.

Acuna was knocked down by the second fan but wasn’t injured and stayed in the game.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2023 Cox Media Group