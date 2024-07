The Braves were down to their final out on Monday, but Sean Murphy hit a game-tying two run homer in the ninth and Atlanta went on to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 in eleven innings.

The Braves have now won three straight after taking the opener of the four-game series.

Raisel Iglesias picked up his first win of the season with two hitless innings of relief.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

