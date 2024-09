The Braves downed the Blue Jays 4-3 in eleven innings on Sunday to win the rubber game of the three-game series and pull into a tie with the Mets for the final NL wild card position.

The Braves now have a major league best 12 extra inning wins this year.

Atlanta starter Chris Sale pitched another gem for the Braves as he went six shutout innings.

