Michael Harris II and Matt Olson both hit two home runs, and the Braves hit a total of six in Thursday’s 15-3 win over the Reds.

Jorge Soler and Ramon Laureano also homered as the Braves stayed two games back of the final NL wild card spot.

Chris Sale allowed two runs in five innings for his major league leading 18th win.

