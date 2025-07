Tyler Soderstrom’s one out RBI single in the bottom of the eleventh lifted the A’s to a 5-4 victory over the Braves in Sacramento.

Soderstrom also hit a three-run homer in the first as the A’s took the rubber game of the three-game series.

The Braves are now 11-23 in one-run games this season.

