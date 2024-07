The Braves hit four home runs on Sunday in a 9-2 win over the Mets to pick up a split of their four-game series in New York.

Matt Olson hit one of Atlanta’s homers and has now gone deep in back-to-back games for the first time this year.

The Braves now lead the Mets by 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the NL wild card race.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

