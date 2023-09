Matt Olson hit his club record and major league leading 54th home run in the first inning and the Braves went on to finish off the three-game sweep of the Cubs with a 5-3 win at Truist Park.

The win clinches home field advantage for the Braves throughout the entire post season.

The Braves have now won six of their last seven and play host to the Nationals this weekend to close out the regular season.

