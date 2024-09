Spencer Steer’s 2-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Reds the lead for good and they held on to beat the Braves 6-5 Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

The Braves led 5-1 after 3 1/2 innings but now stand two games back of the Mets for the NL’s final wild card spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Atlanta has now lost three in a row.

