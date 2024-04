Charlie Morton threw five and two-thirds scoreless innings as the Braves shut out the White Sox 9-0 in a game that was cut short after eight innings because of rain in Chicago.

Austin Riley hit his first home run of the year, a three-run shot, as the Braves improved to 3-1 on the season.

The White Sox are now 0-4 to start the year.

