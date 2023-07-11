Braves All-Stars take the field tonight in Seattle

It will be hard to miss the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Seattle – they’ll be all over the field.

The Braves are represented by a franchise-record eight players – three of whom are in the National League starting lineup.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. will lead off, followed by former teammate and current L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman. Braves’ catcher Sean Murphy bats seventh, along with shortstop Orlando Arcia hitting ninth.

The Braves have five reserves on the NL roster, including the rest of Atlanta’s infield: third baseman Austin Riley, second baseman Ozzie Albies, and first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves’ two pitcher All-Stars – Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder – are also in Seattle and will be in uniform. Both are not expected to play, given they had pitching starts over last weekend in Tampa Bay.

All-Star Game first pitch is a little after 8 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group