Sports

Braves All-Stars take the field tonight in Seattle

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio

Braves Rays Baseball Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy, right front, celebrates his three-run home run with Matt Olson (28), while Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia stands nearby during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) (Mike Carlson)

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio

It will be hard to miss the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Seattle – they’ll be all over the field.

The Braves are represented by a franchise-record eight players – three of whom are in the National League starting lineup.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. will lead off, followed by former teammate and current L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman. Braves’ catcher Sean Murphy bats seventh, along with shortstop Orlando Arcia hitting ninth.

The Braves have five reserves on the NL roster, including the rest of Atlanta’s infield: third baseman Austin Riley, second baseman Ozzie Albies, and first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves’ two pitcher All-Stars – Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder – are also in Seattle and will be in uniform. Both are not expected to play, given they had pitching starts over last weekend in Tampa Bay.

All-Star Game first pitch is a little after 8 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!