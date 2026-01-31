Brandon Miller scores 26 as surging Hornets beat Spurs 111-106 to push win streak to 6 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brandon Miller scored 26 points, Collin Sexton made all five 3-point attempts off the bench and finished with 21 points and the Charlotte Hornets held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-106 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to six games.

LaMelo Ball 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help give the Hornets their longest win streak in nearly a decade. Charlotte won seven straight games in March 2016.

Dylan Harper scored 20 points to lead the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama was held in check for most of the game, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting and eight rebounds.

Charlotte's 17-point lead in the third quarter disintegrated after Harrison Barnes hit back-to-back 3s and the Spurs turned a Sexton turnover into a De'Aaron Fox layup to cut the lead to two with less than five minutes to play.

But the Spurs could never regain the lead.

With 36 seconds left and Charlotte leading by three, officials initially whistled Fox for a foul on a Miller 3-point attempt. But after reviewing the call, it was overturned and resulted in a jump ball, which the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama easily won.

Wembanyama launched a hurried a 3-point shot moments later and the Hornets snagged the rebound. Down 3, the Spurs inexplicably allowed 15 seconds to elapse before fouling Miller, who made both free throws with 10.6 seconds left to seal the game.

Kon Knueppel, who had a career-high 34 points in a 123-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, was held to 13 points and six rebounds.

The Hornets outscored the Spurs 35-17 in the second quarter behind 16 points and three 3s from Miller to take a 61-47 lead into the locker room. Charlotte held Wembanyama to four points, one rebound and one assists before the break.

The game was moved up three hours to account for a storm that dumped six inches of snow on Charlotte earlier in the day.

