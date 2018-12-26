Listen Live
cloudy-day
48°
H 51
L 50

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
48°
Overcast
H 51° L 50°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Current Conditions
    Overcast. H 51° L 50°
  • rain-day
    48°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 51° L 50°
  • rain-day
    52°
    Evening
    Light Rain. H 51° L 50°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
sports
Bowl game in Dallas canceled due to lightning
Close

Bowl game in Dallas canceled due to lightning

Bowl game in Dallas canceled due to lightning
Photo Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
The First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was canceled due to weather and was designated a "no contest" after multiple lighting delays.

Bowl game in Dallas canceled due to lightning

By: Tom Leyden, Boston25News.com
Photo Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez/AP

DALLAS -  NCAA spokesman J.D. Hamilton said the game was believed to be the first bowl canceled because of weather, the Dallas Morning News reported. Hawaii had a bowl game planned in December 1941 against San Jose State, but it was canceled because of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hamilton said.

The NCAA policy on lightning calls for a 30-minute delay after a strike within 8 miles of the stadium, the newspaper reported.

The inaugural ServPro First Responder Bowl was canceled because of severe weather Wednesday afternoon. 

>> Read more trending news 

Boston College (7-5) led Boise State 7-0 at the historic Cotton Bowl when the game was canceled with 5:08 left in the first quarter. The delay occurred moments after Boston College took the lead on AJ Dillon’s 19-yard touchdown run. Boise State ends its season with a 10-3 record.

Lightning delayed the game at 1 p.m. EST, and the decision to cancel the game was made after a delay that extended over one hour. 

No statistics from the game will be kept.

Ironically, the slogan for ServPro, the water cleanup company sponsoring the bowl game, is “Like it never even happened.”

NCAA spokesman J.D. Hamilton said the game was believed to be the first bowl canceled because of weather, the Dallas Morning News reported. Hawaii had a bowl game planned in December 1941 against San Jose State, but it was canceled because of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hamilton said.

The NCAA policy on lightning calls for a 30-minute delay after a strike within 8 miles of the stadium, the newspaper reported.

While disappointed by the decision, Boston College coach Steve Addazio said he understood the reasoning behind it. 

"Who am I to put them in harm's way?" Addazio said. "I respect the tough call that had to be made here because I don't know that I could live with myself if, God forbid, something happened. I think decisions have to be made with the information we have at hand. These guys had to make a tough decision just like we do in games sometimes. I completely respect the decision that was made here, as hard as it is for everybody." 

You can't control the weather," Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin told the Morning News.

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond also shared his thoughts after the cancellation. 

"You can't make this up," Jarmond said. "First and foremost, I commend the bowl for making a tough decision. We all wanted to play. All the work and effort and 15 practices that go into a game like this, to have it taken from you, that's a tough decision, but it's made easy by thinking about the guys. You know, being in that locker room for four or five hours and then having to come back out on a wet field, warm up, your injury -- you're asking for it. At the end of the day it's an easy call, but it's a tough call, so we supported the bowl and it's just unfortunate these guys, especially the seniors, didn't get a chance to finish it out." 

Anyone who purchased tickets to the game through Boston College will receive a refund.

Boise State also said it will be offering refunds to fans who purchased tickets through the school, ESPN reported.

"In all of my years of college athletics, I've never seen this," Jarmond said. 

This was the second-ever meeting between Boston College and Boise State. Their previous matchup was the Eagles' 27-21 victory in the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Get ready for rain: Several inches possible over the next couple days
    Get ready for rain: Several inches possible over the next couple days
    Get ready for more rain as a system begins to move into Georgia later today. And if it feels like we've had a lot of rain, it's because we have. 2018 will be one of the wettest years on record.  [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather app for alerts on any severe weather] Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said you can expect three rounds of rain, the first starts tonight.  This round will bring 1 to 3 inches of rain through Saturday morning. After that, more showers are expected and it could impact your New Year's Eve plans.  We're using the most powerful weather technology to show you the timing of the heavy rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Winds will be breezy Thursday with some gusts of up to 40 mph in some areas in north Georgia. The North Georgia mountains are under a Wind Advisory beginning this morning through Friday. The gusts could bring down trees and power lines. I'm tracking Round 1 of rain as it moves into N GA. This round will produce 1-3' of rain through Saturday AM. MORE is on the way. I'll see you every 10 minutes on Ch. 2 Action News This Morning, tracking a system that will impact some travel plans. pic.twitter.com/uDwD9CfCOZ — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 27, 2018
  • Fiona, famous zoo hippo born premature, reaches 1,000 pounds
    Fiona, famous zoo hippo born premature, reaches 1,000 pounds
    Fiona, the famous hippo born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, reached another milestone: a 1,000-pound weigh-in. >> Read more trending news  At birth on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds and struggled to survive. The tiny hippopotamus captured hearts around the world. What’s been helping Fiona pack on the pounds is the diet of hay, fruit, lettuce, beet pulp and grain she and her mother, Bibi, enjoy, the zoo previously said.
  • Woman dead, child hospitalized after Cobb County fire
    Woman dead, child hospitalized after Cobb County fire
    A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after a fire in a Cobb County overnight. We have a reporter and photographer at the scene as firefighters investigate what caused the fire, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The fire happened on in the 4000 block of Missy Way overnight. TRENDING STORIES: Man kills father of girlfriend's children during Christmas custody swap, police say Mother headed home from store in ICU after Christmas Eve crash National parks across Georgia among places closed by government shutdown Fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three people were taken to a hospital. Fire investigators tell Channel 2 Action News that a female died and a young boy is in critical condition. An adult man got out of the house on his own but has some injuries, investigators say. We've been at the scene for hours working to gather information.
  • Cows line up as cross for Christmas
    Cows line up as cross for Christmas
    Cows on a family’s farm got into the religious spirit of Christmas.  >> Read more trending news  Drone video shows the cows aligned as a cross against a snowy backdrop. How was it possible?  The family laid feed in the shape of a cross to get all the bovine into position, KXMB reported.
  • Gift card fraud leaves Florida family without Christmas presents
    Gift card fraud leaves Florida family without Christmas presents
    A Florida man spent $1,100 on gift cards for his children and grandchildren for Christmas only to find out each card was worthless.  >> Read more trending news  Julian Cox said the gift cards were stolen before he was able to give them as gifts, WFLA reported. After he bought them he checked their balances.  'I was shocked,' Cox told WFLA. 'Every single card had a $0 balance.' Cox said he has not been able to get any help.  'Amazon says they can't do anything because I got them at a retailer. And the retailer says they can't do anything because they are Amazon cards and they give no refund on them.' Scammers use a device to read the gift card before it is purchased. They spend the money almost immediately as money is added to it after it is legitimately purchased.  Cox is using the experience to warn others.  'This is not my fault,” Cox told WFLA. “I am not going to buy gift cards again. If you buy a gift card, you're taking a chance.
  • 3-year-old injured after crashing father’s motorcycle
    3-year-old injured after crashing father’s motorcycle
    A father and his 3-year-old daughter were injured Wednesday after the girl took off on his unattended motorcycle and crashed it into a wall, police say.  >> Read more trending news  The 35-year-old father parked the motorcycle outside a home around 5:30 p.m. and went inside to eat dinner, WPLG reported.  Minutes later he and others inside the house heard the motorcycle and ran outside to see his daughter riding down the street on the three-wheeled motorcycle, WSVN reported.  He tried to gain control of the motorcycle but instead was dragged down the street. Shortly later the girl was thrown from the motorcycle after it crashed into a wall.  The father, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is in good condition, WPLG reported. The daughter suffered a traumatic head injury but is expected to recover, WTVJ reported. She is being kept for observation, WPLG reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.