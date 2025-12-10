Blues sign Dillon Dube, who was acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault case, to AHL tryout

ST. LOUIS — Dillon Dube, the only remaining unsigned player among the five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team who were acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile case, has agreed to an American Hockey League professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal with the 27-year-old on Wednesday. Dube, fellow forwards Michael McLeod and Alex Formenton, defenseman Cal Foote and goaltender Carter Hart were found not guilty by a judge in London, Ontario, after being charged in connection to an incident there in 2018.

Hart with the Vegas Golden Knights is the only one who has played in the NHL since the trial ended last summer and all five were reinstated. Foote signed with the AHL's Chicago Wolves last week, while Formenton is playing in Switzerland and McLeod in the Russia-based KHL.

The Blues said Dube would report to the Springfield Thunderbirds after receiving his work visa. Dube played 42 games with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL last season. He was with the Calgary Flames from 2018-24.

St. Louis earlier this fall had signed winger Milan Lucic to an AHL PTO and released him from it.

