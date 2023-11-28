Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and move to terminate his contract

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.

The Blackhawks in a statement said an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and their club policies "intended to promote professional and safe work environments." Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears Wednesday.

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant these actions. General manager Kyle Davidson on Saturday said Perry would be away from the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future.

“It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that’s about all I’m able to provide,” Davidson said at the time. Davidson is set to address Perry's situation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Agent Pat Morris did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Blackhawks' intent to terminate Perry's contract. Over the weekend, he said in a statement that Perry had stepped away to attend to personal matters.

Perry, 38, signed a $2 million contract with Chicago for this season with $2 million in potential incentives. An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.

The Blackhawks brought in Perry and fellow forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to surround No. 1 pick and 18-year-old face of the franchise Connor Bedard with experienced players who could show him the ropes in professional hockey. Perry is on his way out of the organization after 16 games, while Hall is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

