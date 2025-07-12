Bellinger hits 3 2-run homers against former team, Yanks beat Cubs 11-0 for 5th win in row

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit three two-run homers against his former team and was robbed of a fourth, Aaron Judge made a trio of outstanding catches and the New York Yankees routed the Chicago Cubs 11-0 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory following a a six-game losing streak.

Carlos Rodón (10-6), who became a three-time All-Star when he was added to the AL roster before the game, allowed four hits in eight innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Bellinger, who played for the Cubs in 2023 and '24, had his first three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs.

He homered in a three-run third off Chris Flexen (5-1) and in the fifth against Caleb Thielbar for this 18th multi-homer game.

Bellinger nearly went deep in the seventh but was robbed by Kyle Tucker on a drive above the right-field wall. He homered in the eighth off Jordan Wicks, just above the glove of leaping center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

New York had three three-homer games in a season for the first time. Judge did it on March 29 against Milwaukee and rookie Jasson Domínguez on May 9 at the Athletics.

Key moments

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot, fourth-inning drive by Crow-Armstrong, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong’s 26th home run. Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Dansby Swanson’s sinking liner for the third out of the inning. With runners at the corners and two outs in the eighth, Judge denied Tucker on a drive in the right-field corner.

Key stat

New York has scored five or more runs in 10 straight games for the first time since July 6-18, 2012.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (11-2, 2.27) and Cubs LHP Matt Boyd (9-3, 2.52) start Saturday.

