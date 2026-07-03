Belgium coach Garcia says he was not criticizing African teams with World Cup comments

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia says he was not criticizing African soccer when describing "those teams" who lose their tactical shape following his side's improbable comeback victory over Senegal at the World Cup.

Belgium rallied from 2-0 down to secure a dramatic 3-2 win, with a goal deep into extra time, on Wednesday and next faces the United States on Monday in Seattle.

Senegal led 2-0 with five minutes remaining but late goals by Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans pushed the round of 32 match into extra time. Tielemans then scored a penalty in the 125th minute.

Garcia was interviewed on television moments after the game. He said: “We know those teams, they lose their tactical structure toward the end of the match."

He then added: "We also knew that at 2-0 (up) they would do everything to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a grave mistake. Remind me when we're leading 2-0 not to do that."

Garcia's comments were perceived by some observers to be aimed at shortcomings of African soccer. The 62-year-old Frenchman posted a message on Instagram on Thursday night to clarify his words and said they were in no way a criticism of African teams.

“When I spoke of ‘those teams,’ I was referring to teams unaccustomed to managing a lead in high-level World Cup matches. My comments were by no means aimed at African teams," Garcia said.

"They could just as easily have applied to Asian, South American or European teams unfamiliar with that kind of pressure. As a less experienced coach myself, I learned the hard way that stopping play to defend a result at all costs is counterproductive.”

Statisticians Opta reminded Garcia of that by posting a message on X saying that, when he was coaching in French soccer, he lost three Ligue 1 matches after leading 2-0.

Garcia coached Lille to the league and French Cup double in 2011. He went on to lead Marseille and Lyon, as well as Roma and Napoli in Italy, before taking charge of Belgium in January last year. ___

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