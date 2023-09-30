Beck-to-Bowers combo rallies No. 1 Georgia to 27-20 win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — With Georgia's No. 1 ranking and lengthy winning streak on the line, Brock Bowers caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Carson Beck in the final minutes of a 27-20 win over Auburn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) made it the Beck-and-Bowers show in the fourth quarter to bail out of another slow start and SEC scare.

Bowers caught a dart for Beck coming over the middle, shook off a couple of defenders and ran away from a third on his way to the end zone against the Tigers (3-2, 0-2) with 2:52 left. The All-America tight end had four catches for 121 yards in the fourth quarter and converted a third-and-long to keep the go-ahead drive alive.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart called his Bulldogs “a very resilient team” after escaping successfully from their first road game. That's kind of a Catch-22 for the two-time defending national champions.

“We’re not going to get where we want to go if we don’t get better,” Smart said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Georgia's school-record winning streak ultimately stretched to 22 games, even if the Bulldogs only dominated when they absolutely had to.

Auburn, which led 10-0 after the first quarter, had tied it on Alex McPherson's 42-yard field goal with 10:57 left. It left the Tigers and new coach Hugh Freeze with hopes of their fourth straight win over a No. 1 team in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Bulldogs, who also trailed South Carolina 14-3 at halftime in their SEC opener, didn't let it happen.

Auburn’s final drive was halted with a fourth-down interception by Malaki Starks just across midfield.

“Really proud of our kids, but it hurts in there right now,” Freeze said. "It really hurts. And that’s good to see.”

Held to just 77 yards passing in the first half, Beck finished 23 of 33 for 313 yards with an interception and touchdown. Bowers had eight catches for 157 yards for his second straight 100-yard game. He had just 9 yards at the half.

“Bowers did what he does,” Smart said. “The guy is amazing. It’s a wonder why you don’t just go to him every play.”

Payton Thorne passed for 82 yards with an interception and ran for 92 yards for the Tigers, including an early 61-yarder.

Daijun Edwards ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yarder that capped a 98-yard Georgia drive in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs’ slow starts could come back to haunt them. They’ve been matched 17-17 in the first quarter through five games.

Auburn: Freeze gave beleaguered Tigers fans something to cheer even if they fell short of the upset. Auburn looked much better than in a 27-10 loss at Texas A&M a week earlier. The passing game is still a major issue.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Could the close call could cost Georgia the No. 1 spot it has held since Oct. 16, 2022? No. 2 Michigan dominated Nebraska 45-7.

UP NEXT

Georgia gets an even tougher test against unbeaten Kentucky.

Auburn has an open date before hosting No. 13 LSU.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.