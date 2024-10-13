Beck passes for 459 yards and 3 TDs as No. 5 Georgia holds off Van Buren, Mississippi State 41-31

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Carson Beck passed for a career-high 459 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Georgia withstood Mississippi State's second-half comeback bid for a 41-31 win Saturday.

Georgia (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) played at times as if it were looking ahead to next week's visit to No. 1 Texas but had enough offense for its 28th consecutive home win.

Georgia led 34-10 early in the second half before freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr., making his second start, led the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) to two straight touchdowns. Van Buren's strong performance was not enough to prevent Mississippi State's fifth consecutive loss.

With Georgia leading 34-24, Beck led a 16-play touchdown drive to put the game away. On fourth down at the MSU 1, Trevor Etienne was pushed across the goal line by Georgia's offensive line.

Van Buren completed 20 of 37 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring passes of 24 and 35 yards to Kelly Akharaiyi, and one interception. The 35-yarder with 1:47 remaining again trimmed Georgia's lead to 10 points.

Beck completed 36 passes, matching Georgia's record, on 48 attempts but threw two interceptions.

Mississippi State was held without a first down in the first quarter but broke through with Van Buren's 72-yard pass to Mario Craver in the second to set up the Bulldogs' first touchdown.

Penalties pushed State back before Van Buren threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Akharaiyi, who slipped behind cornerback Daylen Everette. It was Van Buren's first career scoring pass and cut Georgia's lead to 13-10.

Georgia answered quickly with Beck's 31-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Bell, whose left toe tap at the back of the end zone made the catch count. Beck added a 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Lawson Luckie minutes later for a 27-10 halftime lead.

Beck's 27 completions in the first half left him only two away from matching his career high for a game. He completed 29 passes at Vanderbilt in 2023.

Beck opened the second half with a 42-yard scoring pass to Arian Smith. Beck's streak of 16 consecutive completions ended when his pass for Luckie in the end zone was picked off by cornerback DeAgo Brumfield for a touchback.

The takeaway

Mississippi State: The SEC's last-ranked scoring defense was overwhelmed by Beck and the Georgia passing game. State entered the game allowing an average of 31.6 points per game — Georgia topped that on a three-play drive to open the second half. State gave up 605 yards.

Georgia: RB Branson Robinson ran for 12 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a right knee injury early in the second quarter. RB Roderick Robinson has not played this season after having toe surgery, and the loss of Branson Robinson makes depth at the position behind Etienne a concern.

Up next

Mississippi State: Returns home to play No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Georgia: Plays at No. 1 Texas in what could be a top-five showdown on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.