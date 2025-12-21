Bears stun Packers 22-16 with improbable rally as Williams finds Moore for winning score in OT

CHICAGO — Caleb Williams threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime, and the Chicago Bears overcame a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter Saturday night for a 22-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, who lost quarterback Jordan Love to a concussion.

The Bears (11-4) extended their lead in the NFC North to 1 1/2 games over the Packers (9-5-1) with two left to play and got some payback for a loss at Lambeau Field two weeks earlier. It was Chicago's sixth win this season after trailing in the final two minutes and its most incredible — Green Bay had a win probability of 99%.

Chicago moved closer to its first trip to the postseason since 2020 with a rare victory in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. Counting the playoffs, the Bears are 7-30 against Green Bay since 2008. They would clinch a playoff berth if old nemesis Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Cairo Santos kicked a 43-yard field goal that got Chicago within 16-9 with 1:59 remaining. The Bears had no choice but to try an onside kick, and Josh Blackwell recovered it.

The Bears tied it with 24 seconds left when Williams beat an all-out blitz on fourth down and lofted a pass to a wide-open Jahdae Walker in the right corner of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown. Coach Ben Johnson opted to have Santos kick the tying extra point rather than go for the 2-point conversion.

In overtime, the Packers had fourth-and-1 at the Chicago 36 when backup quarterback Malik Willis fumbled the snap. Chicago took over at the 36 and, four plays later, Moore hauled in the winning TD from Williams with Keisean Nixon draped all over him, setting off a wild celebration. Two weeks earlier, Nixon sealed the Packers’ win when he intercepted Williams in the end zone.

Already missing Micah Parsons after the star pass rusher suffered a season-ending knee injury in a loss at Denver last week, the Packers had to get by without Love, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago’s Austin Booker in the second quarter. Love jogged to the medical tent and then headed to the locker room.

Williams completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Moore had 97 yards receiving with Rome Odunze missing his third straight game due to a foot injury. The Bears won their sixth in a row at home since a season-opening loss to Minnesota.

Love led two field goal drives and completed 8 of 13 passes for 77 yards before getting hurt. He had nine touchdown passes and only two interceptions in five previous games against Chicago.

Willis was 9 of 11 for 121 yards and a touchdown. Romeo Doubs had 84 yards and touchdown catch.

Injuries

Packers: LB Kristian Welch (ankle) was hurt making a tackle on a kickoff early in the second quarter. ... TE John Fitzpatrick (Achilles tendon) was helped off the field in the fourth quarter.

Bears: The Bears activated LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games.

Up next

Packers: Host Baltimore next Saturday.

Bears: Visit San Francisco on Dec. 28. ___

