Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies

By JOSEPH WILSON
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said.

Fans were informed of the decision minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

